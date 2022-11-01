SCBA president denies supporting long march

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Barrister Abid S Zuberi. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Barrister Abid S Zuberi Monday rubbished reports that he was participating in the PTI’s long march saying he was not affiliated with any political party. In a statement, Zuberi said fake Twitter accounts impersonating him were spreading propaganda.

Soon after his election as the SCBA president, Zuberi’s impersonators created fake handles and started tweeting in favour of a political party and tried to create a wrong impression that he was affiliated with that party.

“I am not affiliated with any political party and any such propaganda against me is strongly condemned. My only allegiance is with upholding the rule of law and sanctity of the Constitution of Pakistan,” he added.

Zuberi said he believed in respecting the institutions, an independent bar, welfare of the lawyers and an independent judiciary. “I will stay true to my words and honour it with utmost sincerity. Several Twitter accounts are posting content that is aimed at defaming me and I will take strict action against the culprits,” he added.

“I have lodged a complaint with the FIA and I will request them to take action against them [impersonators],” he said. He requested the social media users to report fake accounts impersonating him, saying @AbidSZuberiASC was his only official Twitter account.