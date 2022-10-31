PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the long march toward Islamabad with the party and the government still at loggerheads. The third day of the march ended abruptly after the tragic death of a journalist covering the march. She fell down a container and lost her life.
This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.
The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.
Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema announced that fourth day of the PTI's march will resume from Kamoke.
As the PTI's march enters its fourth day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that after seeing the "revolution" happening in the country, the only question that remains is whether it will come through the "ballot box" or "bloodshed".
Taking to Twitter, the PTI chairman shared visuals of the "sea of people" taking part in PTI's march along GT Road.
The administration of the federal capital has decided to fully secure all non-traditional passages linking Islamabad from adjoining areas from tomorrow (Tuesday) in the wake of the PTI long march that is supposed to reach outskirts on Thursday.
For the purpose, trained snipers would be deployed across the Margalla Hills and adjacent hilly areas making the borderline of the federal capital. It will make the criminal movement through the routes impossible.
The new and stringent steps have been taken in view of Ali Amin Gandapur’s audio leak regarding arrangements for weapons in a huge quantity just outside Islamabad for taking on law enforcement agencies.
