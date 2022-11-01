Iran arrests ‘accomplice’ of IS-claimed shrine attack

TEHRAN: Iran announced on Monday a suspected accomplice of the shooter who carried out a deadly attack on a shrine in Shiraz has been arrested, state news agency IRNA reported.
At least 13 people were killed last Wednesday in the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the southern city, according to a revised official toll, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. State media had initially given a death toll of 15.
“The second person involved in the terrorist operation at the sacred sanctuary, who provided support, has been arrested,” said local deputy governor Esmail Mohebipour, quoted by IRNA.
