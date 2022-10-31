Female TV reporter crushed under PTI container

Sadaf Naeem. — Twitter/File

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: Sadaf Naeem, a journalist working for a private news channel, Sunday died after being crushed under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) container, which is leading the long march towards Islamabad, on GT Road.

Speaking to journalists, Sadaf’s husband Naeem said his family found out about her death after their daughter saw her on television. The couple has a daughter and a son aged 21 and 15, respectively. “My daughter saw it on television and said she looked like her mother,” he said, adding that his children asked Sadaf to not go for reporting, but she refused. Following the incident, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced halting the march for the day and said it would continue on Monday (today). Speaking to the participants, Khan said that the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala, today. “However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately.”

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul. After the incident, the march was stopped at GT Road and Imran Khan stepped out of the container. According to rescue officials, the reporter slipped and fell under Khan’s container. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to share his grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the journalist’s family. “Deeply saddened by the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long march container. Cannot feel sad enough over this tragic incident. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter. We pray for patience for the family of the deceased,” he tweeted.

The PM also announced financial assistance of Rs5 million for the family of the deceased. He directed the authorities to hand over the cheque to the family. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also condemned the incident and prayed for Sadaf and her family. “I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a precious life of a TV reporter Sadaf in the line of duty. My prayers for the bereaved family,” she wrote in her tweet, praying for the deceased to find eternal peace. President Dr Arif Alvi also extended his sympathies to the reporter’s family.

Punjab’s Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi regretted the incident and sent his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Sadaf’s family. The CM assured that the Punjab government would fully look after the family of the deceased.

The Punjab government also announced Rs5 million financial assistance for family of the deceased journalist. PTI leaders and former ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry expressed sorrow at the incident on Twitter.

“I’ve seldom seen reporters as courageous and hard-working as Sadaf. A brave girl. Her eyes lit up after I introduced her to Imran Khan as the bravest and most hard-working reporter. Who knew that the meeting will be the last one. May God have mercy on her,” Fawad wrote in his tweet. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of reporter Sadaf Naeem. Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. In a tweet, the minister wrote, “Shocked and sorry to hear of reporter Sadaf’s tragic passing.” Also, Sarmad Ali, President, and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, expressed profound grief on behalf of the APNS office-bearers over the sad and sudden demise of Sadaf Naeem, senior reporter. They offered condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss. In a statement issued on Sunday in Karachi, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Sadaf Naeem.

Late at night on Sunday, Sadaf Naeem was laid to rest at Miani Sahab graveyard. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in Icchra and was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor on Interior Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, MPA Mian Akram Usman, a large number of journalists and local people.