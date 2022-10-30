Why would I talk to 'boot polishers', Imran asks PM Shehbaz as long march resumes from Muridke

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government long march towards Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore on October 29, 2022. — AFP

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the long march toward Islamabad for the third day from Muridke on Sunday with the party and the government still at loggerheads.

The second day of the march ended peacefully in Ferozewla on Saturday.

The former prime minister refused to back down, and in an address to the participants on the second day, the ex-premier said that he would not allow "thieves" to rule the country and asked people to "snatch" freedom.



As Khan ups the ante, the government also has ruled out talks with the opposition party, terming the PTI chairman "a fitna (chaos monger)".

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday categorically ruled out any negotiations with Khan, saying he "does not want transparent elections but chaos and bloodshed in the country”.

This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.



The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.

Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan on PTI's long march.

October 30, Sunday

1:47 — Why would I talk to 'boot polishers', Imran asks PM Shehbaz

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday castigated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and dismissed his claim that he had made an offer to hold talks on the new army chief’s appointment.

Khan is leading the long march toward Islamabad for the third day from Muridke.

"Why would I speak to boot polishers?" questioned the former prime minister in his address to the supporters. He added that he spoke to those with whom Shehbaz hid in the trunk of the car to speak.

He also questioned why he would send a message to the premier.

The former prime minister also said that he was not raised in a “military dictator’s nursery”.

“I do not call Ayub Khan daddy like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. I am not like Nawaz Sharif who build General Jilani’s home and pressed General Ziaul Haq’s knees to become a minister,” said the PTI leader.

On the Indian media’s coverage of his attack on military officials, the PTI chief told the neighbouring country’s media that his party is standing with the army.

“I came to power with the people’s power not because of the establishment,” claimed Khan, adding that he only seeks rule of law in the country and the protection of the people’s rights.

Continuing his attack on the coalition government, the PTI chief said that former dictator Pervez Musharraf harmed the country by giving an NRO to these parties.

1:25pm — Fawad claims 1 to 1.5mn people to enter Islamabad



PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the party has resumed its third day of the long march, adding that there will be around 1 million to 1.5 million people by the time they reach Islamabad on Friday.

Chaudhry said that the march started from Muridke and the residents of the area have starting joining the convoy.

Expansion of Red Zone is inviting 'political conflict': Sheikh Rasheed

Former interior minister sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the government’s decision to expand the Red Zone of Islamabad was indicative of it inviting “political conflict”.

“The extension of the red zone to Zero Point is a denial of the Supreme Court's order on long march. Institutions have also said that there is no restriction on a peaceful march,” tweeted the PTI ally. He added that the November 4 they will give a “historic welcome to the long march” from Rawat.

The former minister claimed that the government was running away from elections, adding that those in power should hold polls for the benefit of the country.

Rasheed also claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency was pressurising the Punjab Police to arrest him.

12:23pm — Let the people decide: Asad Umar

With the march to start in a few minutes, PTI leader Asad Umar asked the government to allow the people to decide.

"Is there any doubt left as to what the people want? Let the people decide," tweeted Umar.

12:21pm — PM Shehbaz slams Imran for spewing venom against institution that 'raised him'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fired a broadside against PTI chief Imran Khan, saying that he is spewing venom against an institution that “raised him”.

His comments came during a question asked by a YouTuber in Lahore on the DG ISI's presser. Replying to a question, PM Shehbaz said that the former prime minister “severely attacked” the Pakistan army — an institution that works for Pakistan's defence.

The premier said that the institution's officers and troops have made numerous sacrifices be it wars or terrorism, adding that the army fought against terrorism at a time when no place in the country was safe.

10:34am — Those spreading rumours of talks will fail, says PTI's Imran Ismail

PTI leader Imran Ismail claimed that those spreading rumours of talks between Imran Khan and the government will fail.

“There is no option of talks the people’s demands is early elections,” said Ismail. He also alleged that cases and arrest are being made of PTI workers and leaders.

“We only have one-point agenda that is of Haqiqi Azadi (real freedom),” said Ismail.