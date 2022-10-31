Tehran: Iranian journalists on Sunday denounced the arrests of several colleagues as protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini entered a seventh week. Amini died in custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran´s strict dress rules for women.
Dozens of people, mainly demonstrators but also members of the security forces, have been killed during the demonstrations, described as “riots” by the authorities, and hundreds more have been arrested.
