Sh Rashid moves LHC against FIA raids

RAWALPINDI: The former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sh Rashid Ahmad has resorted to the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi bench, seeking an order to restrain the FIA from conducting raids to arrest him during the PTI long march.

He has filed a petition saying that more than 200 FIA officials are roaming around the Lal Haveli and conducting raids to arrest him without any reason. Advocate Abdul Razzaq submitted the petition on behalf of Sh Rashid. In his plea, Rashid has expressed his fear that at the federal government’s behest, the FIA wanted to arrest him and Rashid Shafiq to flop Imran Khan’s long march. He said more than 200 FIA officials boarding two buses conducted raids in Rawalpindi. He said as per law, the FIA or police could not arrest a citizen without any reason and warrants, adding that the FIA raids and attempts to arrest him were against the basic rights as guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan.