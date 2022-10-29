Ready to discuss elections with govt: Qureshi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday his party did not believe in stubbornness, and it was ready for talks with the ruling alliance on holding of elections.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, he said all political parties should think of survival of Pakistan first, and the PTI believed in sovereignty of the country.

To a question by anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada, he said nobody could deny the importance of the national institutions including Parliament, Judiciary and national security departments, but the final decision was the right of the public that who should form the government after elections.

Qureshi said the PTI believed that Pakistan needed a strong army; it had great respect for the institution of armed forces, as our soldiers had offered sacrifices in the war against terrorism; they always come to the help of a civilian government during calamities like floods, corona and earthquakes. However, he added, no individual was above the law and the Constitution. If individuals and departments become bigger than the law, it results in violation of people’s rights. He said it was a matter of grave concern if a parliamentarian like Senator Azam Swati was complaining about his torture in custody.

The PTI central leader admitted that appointment of the army chief was prerogative of the prime minister. He said his party chairman Imran Khan had said time and again that he was not concerned who should be the next army chief. However, that person should be most suitable for the important slot. “We respect the dignity of the Pakistan Army and its professionalism, but they should also save their professionalism from any aspersions,” Qureshi said.

To another question, former foreign minister said that during its long march, the PTI would abide by and respect the Supreme Court orders. However, he added, it would continue its struggle till achievement of its target of real independence.