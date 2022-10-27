Proposals for hockey affairs sent to PM, says Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari told a delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday that the three-member committee has finalised and forwarded its recommendations to the Prime Minister for approval.

A PHF delegation headed by Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar called on the Minister to know about the hockey stalemate.

“The three-member committee with Khawaja Mohammad Asif as its convener has already finalised its recommendations and has forwarded those to the PM who is also the Patron of the federation.

We are waiting for the PM’s green signal to announce the future course of action,” the Minister told the PHF delegation, which included secretary Haider Hussain.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation delegation was told that the future of Pakistan hockey depends on the instructions from the Prime Minister.

“The three-member committee has been formed by the PM and has been given all the powers to suggest concrete measures for the game’s future in the country.

We have finalised recommendations which could well be approved and announced any time at the arrival of PM from Saudi Arabia,” the delegation was told.