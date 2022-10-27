Unfortunate delays

Karachi’s Green Line buses have a designated route that remains free from traffic. Even during peak hours, the route is never packed with traffic. Contrary to this, most of Karachi’s roads remain packed with vehicles. For ambulances, finding a way through such packed routes is a challenge. Wouldn’t it be nice if authorities let ambulances pass through the Green Line track?

This decision will play a big role in saving the lives of critically ill patients who often lose their lives because of delays in arrival at hospital. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will realize the sensitivity of the matter and take effective steps to solve it.

Farheen Akbar

Karachi