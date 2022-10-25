Asim becomes Pakistan's top squash player

KARACHI: Asim Khan has become the country’s number one squash player, according to the latest international rankings.

Asim has achieved the ranking of 53, which is also his career-best ranking. It made him the top player of the country. He replaced Tayyab Aslam, who moved down to 56th spot.

In his career, Asim has won five PSA Tour titles including Iran Navy Squash Open in 2017, Pakistan Squash Circuit-I in 2019, and Punjab International Open in 2021. He made his debut on the Tour in 2012, but had to wait three years before he made his first final, which came at the Open International Niort Venise Verte.

After making his debut appearance at the PSA World Championships last year, Khan returned to the Challenger Tour, and made the last eight of the PSF-COMBAXX Sports Squash Championship.

Later in the year, he reached the final of both the HSC Open and the Punjab International Open, winning the latter to claim his fifth Tour title. In the next two months, Asim will play HSC International Squash Open and Wakefield PSA.