ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood on Saturday discussed the latest political situation with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London.
According to a message received here, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also present in the meeting with the minister, who is also the son of JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory police on Saturday suspended two of its officials, including the crime...
Marriyum Aurangzeb underscored that the OIC should more proactively play its role in protecting the fundamental rights...
Former Chinese president Hu Jintao was led out of Saturday’s closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress
Imran Khan challenged the order of the ECP in the Islamabad High Court, praying to the court to set aside the judgment...
Punjab and KP assemblies Saturday passed resolutions against the ECP decision to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Imran Khan said he was foreseeing no outcome of talks and would announce the long march date on Thursday or Friday next
