Sunday October 23, 2022
Maulana Fazl’s son meets Nawaz Sharif

Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood discussed the latest political situation with Nawaz Sharif in London

By APP
October 23, 2022
Asad Mehmood calls on Nawaz Sharif in London on October 22, 2022. Twitter
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood on Saturday discussed the latest political situation with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London.

According to a message received here, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also present in the meeting with the minister, who is also the son of JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

