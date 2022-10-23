Imran’s disqualification: Punjab, KP assemblies pass resolutions against ECP

The Punjab Assembly building in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies Saturday passed resolutions against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar presented a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, condemning the disqualification. During the presentation of the resolution, the opposition protested fiercely in front of the speaker’s dais. Opposition and government women members raised slogans against each other.

The text of the resolution said that the Election Commissioner’s decision was based on malice. “The purpose of the decision was tantamount to harming Pakistan. The Supreme Court has declared Imran Khan as Sadiq and Amin. The imported rulers cannot compete with him in the political arena. He is the popular leader of the country and the House of Punjab Assembly rejects the decision of the Election Commission,” it added.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also passed a resolution against the ECP decision. The resolution was moved by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash. Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Housing Amjad Ali and Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar spoke in favour of the resolution while the joint opposition protested against the speaker over his partial attitude for not allowing them to speak. The joint opposition also condemned the partial attitude of Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan.