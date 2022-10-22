Rule of law necessary for peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the National Defence University (NDU) on Friday and addressed the participants of the 24th National Security Workshop.

Speaking on various challenges to national security and response measures, the COAS said national cohesion and unified response to guard and promote national interests is imperative for progress. Pakistan has faced many challenges but came out stronger every time, said the COAS, adding, “Peace and stability can only be achieved if the rule of law and state’s writ is established.”