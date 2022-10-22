 
Diwali celebrated

By Our Correspondent
October 22, 2022

LAHORE:The Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Department, in collaboration with Bargad organisation, celebrated Diwali. The celebrations featured the burning of oil lamps, cake cutting, sweets, and fruit distribution, vegetarian dinner, and messages by dignitaries and leaders to show solidarity with the Hindu community in Pakistan.

