PHF committee meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD: The high-profile committee meeting on hockey affairs was postponed Thursday on the request of the Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC).

“I have requested a postponement of the meeting till next week. Hopefully, every issue pertaining to the hockey affairs in the country would be settled in the coming meeting,” Minister for IPC Ehsanur Rehman Mazari when contacted said.

Meanwhile, The News has learned that Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif had a detailed meeting with the senior members of NA Standing Committee members regarding hockey affairs.