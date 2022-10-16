COAS visits frontline troops at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited the frontline troops in Nauseri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).
The COAS was briefed on the latest operational situation along the LoC and operational readiness of the formation.
While interacting with officers and men, General Bajwa appreciated them for continued vigil and operational preparedness.
Earlier, on arrival at the LoC, the army chief was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.
