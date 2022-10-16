ECP fines two KP ministers for violating code of conduct

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed Rs50,000 each on two provincial ministers for violating code of conduct for the by-polls.

An official said provincial minister for education Shahram Tarakai and KP sports minister Atif Khan were fined Rs50,000 each for violation of code of conduct for the by-polls during a public meeting in Mardan that was attended by Imran Khan, a candidate of the PTI for NA-22 Mardan in the by-election.

The ministers were served notice to appear on October 15. On Saturday, their counsels appeared before the district monitoring officer and submitted a written reply on behalf of their clients.

The district monitoring officer rejected the reply and imposed Rs50,000 fine each on the two cabinet members.