Guard, militiaman killed in southern Iran

TEHRAN: A member of Iran´s Revolutionary Guards and a Basij militiaman were killed early on Friday while chasing individuals spray-painting slogans during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, state media reported.

They “were martyred while on duty” in the southern province of Fars, state news agency IRNA said. Their deaths bring to at least 20 the number of security personnel killed in the wave of unrest that has swept Iran since Amini died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic´s strict dress code for women. Six more have been killed in violence in southeastern Iran where demonstrations erupted on September 30 over the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police commander.