‘Moved on’: JoJo Siwa talks about her feud with Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa has finally talked about her feud with actress Candace Cameron Bure, adding she has 'moved on.

Back in late July, the 19-year-old shared a video where she called the Full House star the 'rudest celebrity I've met' that unexpectedly went viral.

Each of them would share their side of the story before Cameron Bure DM'd her to address the situation, which put the actress at ease as to where they stood.



Nearly three months on, Siwa confessed to E! News: 'I'll be honest. I haven't spoken to her at all since the whole thing [went down]. I think she's alive and thriving. I think I'm alive and thriving.'

When asked to elaborate about whether things were okay between the two, Siwa (born Joelle Joanie Siwa) laughed and put the controversy to rest: '"We're…civil? I don't know. I've got like three problems since that one so we're moved on.'

The drama between Cameron Bure and Siwa went public when the teenager posted a video on TikTok showing her flashing photos of celebrities who met the criteria of such subjects as the 'nicest', 'coolest', and her 'celebrity crush.'

When she came the 'rudest' celebrity she had ever met, Siwa quickly turned her phone to reveal a photo of Cameron Bure on the set of Fuller House.