Robbie Coltrane, ‘Harry Potter' actor passes away at 72

The Harry Potter actor known for his role as Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane passed away on Friday, an agent of the actor shared reported CNN. He was 72.

The Scottish-born actor’s also known for the British series Cracker and James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

Before Coltrane shot to international fame playing the bearded Hagrid, he honed his comedic skills on the theatre stage.

In the ’80s, he appeared in a short-lived sketch series called Alfresco alongside powerhouses Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, and Emma Thompson.

On Friday, Fry honored his former co-star in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, ‘Alfresco,’” he wrote. “Farewell, old fellow.