Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stun in matching outfits at star-studded event

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set couple goals as they walked the red-carpet of the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion show in San Marino as married couple for the first time.

The newlyweds set the event on fire with their dazzling looks in matching black outfits at the star-studded event.

The Marry Me actor cut a chic figure in low-cut pin stripped ensemble flaunting her hour-glass curves in gown featuring knee-high slit.

The Hollywood beauty sported a cowboy hat with her long-sleeved ensemble and completed her look with black high heels.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

JLo styled her honey toned hair in loose curls as she swept them over one shoulder and for makeup, the star opted for smokey look.

She accessorized her look with couple of necklaces and and a bunch of rings while adding a splash of colour to her look with red nail paint.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, the Batman vs Superman looked dapper in charcoal gray wool jacket paired with tapered trousers along with plain black shirt.

The handsome hunk held hands with his wife as the loved-up duo radiated marital bliss while for the photographers.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail



