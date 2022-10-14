Prince Harry warned press ‘will blow up’ even ‘benign’ book content

Prince Harry has been warned that even one line of his explosive book could widen his gap with The Firm.

Author Tina Brown, speaking at a special lecture at the University of London, said: “Even if the book is supposedly benign, one of the things that are so difficult about the modern world and the social media, all you need is one line.”

“When Sarah, Duchess of York, wrote her memoir, she was gushing about how wonderful Diana, Princess of Wales, was. She had one story in there that said she had borrowed a pair of Diana's shoes and they gave her verrucas,” the Palace Papers added.

"That was it, boom: she was cut off from Diana, that was the end. So all you need is one story and the press will absolutely blow it up,” the source continued.

Tina further remarked: “I think for Harry having to write this book now, I don't think he probably wants to anymore. But he's locked in."