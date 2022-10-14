Princess Mary’s children will also lose princely titles, predicts royal expert

Princess Mary’s children could be the next to lose their royal titles after Queen Margrethe stripped four of her grandchildren' titles for them to “lead more normal lives”.

The Danish Queen, two weeks ago, removed princely titles from her four grandchildren including Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10.

Following the monarch’s decision, Princess Mary told reporters on Friday: “We will also look at our children's titles when the time comes.”

Reacting to the royal’s comments, expert Lars Hovbakke told BT that her twins - Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, could might lose their titles soon.

“You can easily slim down the royal house by, for example, looking at the twins' titles. It would correspond to the process that is underway in other European royal houses,” he said.

The expert said that Prince Christian and Princess Isabelle will keep their titles.

“I don't think it will affect [Princess Isabella] because titles are needed at the top of the succession,” he added.