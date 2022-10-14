Kim Kardashian ‘blindsided’ by public backlash over ‘get up and work’ comment

Kim Kardashian recently confessed that she was stunned after she faced backlash over her comments about women needing to “get their ass up and work” on The Kardashians.



During recent episode on Thursday, the SKIMS founder revealed to her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner she was “blindsided” by the public reaction.

“There’s just been so much going on because of that Variety interview. It’s like, I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to do that, but I was just so blindsided by how angry people got.”

Irrespective of fans’ negative reaction, the beauty mogul was regretful for her comments.

“When I made that statement, it wasn’t a blanket statement to all women, like as if I didn’t think women work hard or respect the work that they do because I see it every single day,” explained Kim.

The mother-of-four shared that the “most important” people in her life that have “shaped” her life as well as career, and supported her to get where she is now, “all are women”.

“So, I hated that that they got misunderstood and for that I’m so sorry,” she added.