Shekhar Ravjiani updates fans about 'Pathaan's' music

Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani gives update about Shah Rukh Khan's starrer film Pathaan's music.

The music composer posted a picture from the studio on twitter and wrote: "Back to the musicverse of #pathaan and the electrifying power if @iamsrk. It's definitely gonna blow up! It's positively going to get you off the floor! Need i say more? #vishalandsheykhar @VishalDadlani @kumaarofficial #siddharthanand @yrf."

Vishal Dadlani commented down on the tweet, said: "Todu gaane hai, jisne bhi sune hain sab aesa hi kehte hain. Baaki, aap tak pohanche tab aap mujhe zaroor bataiyega."

SRK's Pathan is all set to release worldwide on January 25th, 2023. The film also features: Johan Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in the pipeline. Whereas, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, reports PinkVilla.