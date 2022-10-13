Duchess of York faced series of pressing questions at Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Princess Eugenie’s wedding turned into an embarrassing event for Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York .
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren – Savannah, Isla Philips, Princes George and Princess Charlotte, took part in the wedding, held on October 12, 2018.
Theodore Williams - daughter if royals’ close friends Robbie Williams and Ayda Fields, was also present at the ceremony.
The youngster caught everyone’s attention when she asked a hilarious question to the Duchess who was rushing to get into the car with Prince Andrew.
According to The Sun, Theodore, standing beside Princess Beatrice, asked a series of pressing questions to the mother of the bride.
The bridesmaid asked Sarah: “Are you the Queen?” to which the Duchess replied: "No".
“Are you a princess?" she pressed to which Sarah replied: "Yes."
The bride put her scar, down her spine, on display in a low-cut back bridal gown.
Princess Eugenie got the scar from her spine surgery about which she opened up during her conversation with the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.
"Without the care I received at the RNOH I wouldn't look the way I do now; my back would be hunched over.
"And I wouldn't be able to talk about scoliosis the way I now do, and help other children who come to me with the same problem,” she said.
“My back problems were a huge part of my life, as they would be for any 12-year-old. Children can look at me now and know that the operation works.
"I’m living proof of the ways in which the hospital can change people’s lives,” the princess shared.
