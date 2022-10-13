Liz Truss criticized over her first weekly audience with King Charles

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been criticized as she held her first weekly audience with King Charles at Buckingham Palace.



The Palace shared a photo of the King and the Prime Minister on its official Twitter and Instagram handles with caption, “The King welcomes Prime Minister Liz Truss to Buckingham Palace for the first of their regular weekly audiences.”

According to reports, King Charles and Truss discussed government matters.

Shortly after the palace shared photo, royal fans criticized the prime minister over her curtsy.

One fan wrote, “She needs some lessons to do a curtsy.”

Another commented, “Someone give the woman some lessons on how to curtsy.”

“Truss needs to learn how to@curtsey. Feeble,” said the third royal fan.