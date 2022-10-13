Centre files new contempt of court plea against Imran Khan in SC

In the latest move against the arch-rival PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the federal government filed a new plea in the Supreme Court, seeking contempt of court action against the former premier over his call for the long march.



Khan on Wednesday told his supporters to gear up as he could give a call for the anti-government long march to Islamabad at any moment.

In his bid to up the ante against the government, Khan has been holding repeated rallies and gatherings across several cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More to follow...