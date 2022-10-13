Ye, Ray J make peace at Candace Owens documentary screening?

Ye is reportedly mending ties with Kim Kardashian's ex-Ray J after the two were spotted at the Candace Owens documentary screening, as per ETOnline.

The Donda rapper was photographed as he was smiling at the screening of Candace Owen's documentary, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM."

Interestingly, West shared the stage with Ray J, who donned a long coat, black tie, and slacks.

Further, Owens had worked behind the camera to get both Kanye and Ray J together in an attempt to scorn Kim Kardashian, as per TMZ.

Previously, West talked with the One Wish singer after the latter threatened to release more explicit tapes of Kardashian.

However, later the two exes of Kardashian together hurled accusations against her mother, Kris Jenner, for being a "mastermind," who would do anything to protect her daughter.

Meanwhile, Owens, an ardent supporter of Ye, came out on his side to defend the rapper over his recent locked out from social media platforms.

The commentator said, "If you're an honest person, you don't think these tweets are anti-Semitic. You don't think he wrote this because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of the Holocaust."