American Idol runner-up Willie Spence dies in car crash at 23

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, has lost his life in a car crash in the US, according to reports.



The singer, 23, reportedly died after his Jeep 'left the roadway' and collided with the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the hard shoulder near Chattanooga, Tennessee.



Spence was from Georgia and finished second to Chayce Beckham on season 19 of American Idol last year.



Marion County medical examiner Barbara O'Neal said the cause of death was "multisystem trauma due to motor vehicle accident" and that Spence was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday.

Both the singer and his driver of the tractor-trailer, who is 68 years old, were wearing seat belts, said a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the agency is investigating why Spence's car veered off the road.

The singing competition show also released a statement saying Spence "was a true talent who lit up every room he entered. We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence."