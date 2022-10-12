Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says she got new identity ever since Kriti got famous

Geeta Sanon, Kriti Sanon's mother, recently admitted in an interview that she had acquired a new identity after Kriti became well-known in the film industry, according to the Hindustan Times.



Geeta Sanon is a professor and an author by profession. She shared that everyone including her students calls her 'Kriti's mother' instead of 'Geeta ma'am'.

Geeta Sanon told IndiaToday, "When I used to pass from the corridor, students used to say that this is that same Geeta Sanon ma’am, who has written the book.”

She further added, "Students used those books so I was popular because of the books. And after she came into the field (Bollywood), now it was, ‘Oh that's Kriti Sanon's mom’. So, even in college, my identity has totally changed.”

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine. Her Bollywood debut was also in the same year when she appeared in Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff.