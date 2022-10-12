Kanye West 'hate speech' cost him 'The Shop' episode

Kanye West's episode in The Shop: Uninterrupted will not air.

As per Deadline, the 45-year-old was featured in The Shop: Uninterrupted episode, but the showrunners decided to pull the show.

"Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago, and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion, and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes," the SpringHill Company CEO said in a statement to Andscape.

The show's host revealed the reasons behind the episode called off: "We have decided not to air this episode or any of Kanye's remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate," Carter added.

Moreover, Carter said he took "full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation" and apologized to the guests and crew of the show.

"Hate speech should never have an audience," he concluded.