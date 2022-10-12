‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle blasted for ‘crying about her own struggles’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for allegedly ‘crying over her own struggles’ constantly.



These insights have been brought to light by the deputy editor of the Spectator, Freddy Gray.

He made the revelations in reference to Meghan Markle’s new podcast episode for Archetypes.

While addressing Meghan’s revelations about the word ‘crazy’ he was quoted saying, “Meghan’s self-absorption is dizzying. The subtext of every female story ends up actually being Meghan’s own struggles.”

“[Meghan] pivots effortlessly back to herself:” he also pointed out, referencing her quote, “‘I would love to cry this much. But I’m conditioned to still have a different kind of composure.’”

Before concluding he also weighed in on Meghan’s chat with Deepika Padukone and added, “Deepika talks rather candidly about her mental health difficulties only for Meghan to chip in helpfully about herself again.”