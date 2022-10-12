Emma Roberts seemingly confirms new romance with this actor

Emma Roberts and Cody John are seemingly dating.

Amid reports of the actress’ connection with John, an Instagram photo of the couple sharing a kiss resurfaced. In the social media uploads, which were originally posted in late August, Roberts, 31, and John, 32, offered a glimpse at their romantic getaway, Us Weekly reported.

“Sweet sweet,” the actor, who is known for his roles in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, wrote alongside several photos with the Nickelodeon alum and their friends.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Roberts and the In The Dark actor – who posted two other pictures with Roberts and several friends – have been dating since the summer.



“She’s been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together," the source said. “Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple.”

The photo comes after Roberts and her baby daddy Garrett Hedlund ended their “rocky” relationship.

Hedlund started dating in March 2019, and they welcomed son, Rhodes, in December 2020. Roberts' new relationship has also made an impact on her and Hedlund's co-parenting.

"It's been easy for Emma to co-parent with Garrett in a healthy way because she is so happy," the source tells ET.

But there were plenty of signs that, despite the "rocky" relationship, Hedlund and Roberts were, at the very least, amicable when it came to co-parenting. In fact, he praised Roberts this past Mother's Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma," a handwritten note he posted on Instagram read. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away. From morning to night, all my love.”