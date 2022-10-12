'Harry Potter' Mad Eye Moody actor Brendan Gleeson talks joining 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Known for his portrayal of Alastor ‘Mad-Eye’ Moody in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, actor Brendan Gleeson talked about why he signed on the upcoming Joker sequel.

During an interview with the Collider, while promoting his upcoming black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, the actor, 67, was asked about Joker: Folie à Deux.

“It wasn’t the material, which is a great way to get me out of having to answer any questions about the criteria. It was the achievement of the first film,” revealed Gleeson.

The actor also went on to praise Joaquin Phoenix who portrays titular character, the infamous DC villain.

“I worked with Joaquin before on The Village... And so I knew him from then. And that performance, I’m still in awe of it. That performance as Joker, in that first movie. It was one of the most extraordinary achievements I’ve ever had. And for Todd to have - Worked the movie around to allow for that, I didn’t have to be asked twice. I really didn’t."

According to the publication, the Irish actor has been in a number of acclaimed features including Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, Braveheart and Ridley Scott's Kingdom of Heaven. His role as Winston Churchill in the dramatic biopic Into the Storm which garnered Gleeson a Primetime Emmy Award.

The theatrical release date for Joker: Folie à Deux is set for October 4, 2024.