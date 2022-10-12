Tri-series: Pakistan taking a day off to rest today

Pakistan's national squad participating in the ongoing tri-series in Christchurch, New Zealand is taking a day off from practice sessions to rest today (Wednesday).
The Men in Green faced defeat at the hands of the Kiwis after putting up a lacklustre performance by setting only a 130-run target that the hosts chased down effortlessly in the fourth T20 of the triangular series at the Hagley Oval. The Black Caps thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets with 23 balls remaining.
Finn Allen top-scored for New Zealand, by blasting six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at Hagley Oval. It was the second win for New Zealand in the tri-nation series.
The hosts' victory leaves both Pakistan and New Zealand with two wins and a defeat each. The Black Caps are facing Bangladesh today in the fifth match of the series in Christchurch, while Pakistan will play their last league match of the tri-series against Bangladesh on Thursday.
The final game of the series will be played on October 14.
