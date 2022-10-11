Prince William promotes 'mental health support' during radio appearance

Prince William voiced his support for mental health for life when it “massively changes”.

During his appearance on BBC Radio 1 with Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales referred to his mother’s death and his ongoing rift with Prince Harry.

A clip of the show was released on Tuesday during which the couple advocated for mental health supports.

Kate said: “One of the messages we are trying to encourage is the fact that everyone has mental health, and in the… same way we go to the gym, we need to look after and nurture our minds as well.”

William added: “Everyone likes a toolbox, particularly men. A toolbox is quite a useful analogy to use… A lot of people don’t realize what they need until it actually comes along.

"You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realize you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that," he added.