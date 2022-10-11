joe-alwyn-and-margaret-qualley-have-a-steamy-love-affair-in-upcoming-thriller

Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley engage in a steamy affair in the trailer for upcoming movie, Stars at Noon.

The upcoming Claire Denis-helmed romantic thriller was first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The two-hour film follows a young American journalist (Qualley), who falls for a mysterious Englishman (Alwyn) while stranded in Nicaragua. Though, at first, he seems like her best bet at getting out of the country, it is slowly revealed that her affiliation with the Englishman has put both of them in immense danger, detailed Variety.

Originally, when the movie was first announced in 2019, Robert Pattinson was to star alongside Qualley. Pattinson exited the film due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced with Taron Egerton, who also eventually exited for personal reasons, paving the way for Alwyn to take on the role.

Also appearing in the film in supporting roles are Danny Ramirez, John C. Reilly and Benny Safdie. Ramirez plays a Costa Rican policeman; Reilly plays an American boss and Safdie plays a CIA agent. They all take interest in the Englishman’s ominous dealings in Nicaragua.

Stars at Noon is based on the 1986 Denis Johnson novel of the same name. French filmmaker Claire Denis, best known for Beau Travail, High Life, and Both Sides of the Blade, directs from a screenplay she co-wrote with Andrew Litvack.

A24 has released the official trailer for the movie:

According to Variety, the film is set for an October 14 release in the United States.

