Shah Rukh Khan gets THIS star to train Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is not compromising on the quality of work for Aryan Khan.
As per Pinkvilla, King Khan roped in Israeli-hit drama Fauda's screenwriter-cum-actor Lior Raz to better hone the skills of Aryan Khan for his debut as a writer.
A source close to Khan told the media portal, "Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions' web series. One of them is Lior Raz.
The work has already begun on the project, and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction."
The casting of Aryan Khan's project is in full swing, and the show is expected to go on floors at the end of 2022.
SRK daughter Suhana Khan is also set to debut with the Indian adaptation of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
