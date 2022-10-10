When Brad Pitt realized leaving Jennifer Aniston was 'biggest mistake of his life'

File Footage

Brad Pitt once realized he made the "biggest mistake of his life" by leaving then wife Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie.



A resurfaced report published by In Touch Weekly in 2017 stated that the Bullet Train star had second thoughts on his relationship with the Maleficent actor.

An insider told the publication at the time that Pitt got “in touch with his emotions and his true self like never before” and realized that “leaving Jen for Angelina was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.”

“And while he’s not in love with Jen, he realises how much he does love her. Brad keeps telling friends that he’s seeing everything more clearly,” the source added.

The Friends alum and Pitt, who remained friends after their shocking split, still share a bond with each other and maintain cordial relationship.

The outlet also revealed that Aniston has no issues with Pitt, to whom she was married to for five years, coming to her with his problems.

Meanwhile, Pitt is finding himself in legal trouble with Jolie, who has accused him of physically abusing their kids during their infamous 2016 plane fight.