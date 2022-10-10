Prince Harry is 'tortured' knowing 'there is no way back' after book release

Prince Harry must be under immense pressure knowing that there will not be a way back for the Duke after book release.

During her conversation with The Telegraph, royal biographer Tina Brown - the former editor of Tatler and Vanity Fair, said that the Duke of Sussex knows that if the book is made public, there is no way for him to return.

“They are now in this bind, where they've taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he's supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he's actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it,” she said.

“If the book continues, I don't think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won't see the light of day,” the journalist added.

The journalist also expressed that she thinks Diana would have advised her son to find a way back into the family.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that a source shared: “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works.”

“He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.

'There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events.

"He wants sections changed now. It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late,” the insider added.