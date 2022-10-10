Prince Harry is 'tortured' knowing 'there is no way back' after book release

Prince Harry must be under immense pressure knowing that there will not be a way back for the Duke after book release.
During her conversation with The Telegraph, royal biographer Tina Brown - the former editor of Tatler and Vanity Fair, said that the Duke of Sussex knows that if the book is made public, there is no way for him to return.
“They are now in this bind, where they've taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he's supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he's actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it,” she said.
“If the book continues, I don't think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won't see the light of day,” the journalist added.
The journalist also expressed that she thinks Diana would have advised her son to find a way back into the family.
Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that a source shared: “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works.”
“He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.
'There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events.
"He wants sections changed now. It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late,” the insider added.
The TV personality appeared with a dead-serious face after awkward age remarks and 'queuegate’ scandal
A source close to Kate and William revealed, 'shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children'
Bollywood Diva Rekha turns 68-years old today
Meghan Markle ‘still calling all the shots’ in marriage to Prince Harry
Lena Headey is best known for playing the role of queen Cersei Lannister in HBO hit series 'Game Of Thrones'
The Duke of Kent spent decades of his life in royal services and remained a part of secretive organizations