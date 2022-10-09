Sofia Vergara makes a style statement in THIS stunning print suit

Sofia Vergara and her diverse sartorial choices have always kept the fashion police on their toes.

From making glam statements on the red carpet to keeping a classy airport style, the actress has a personal touch to every outfit. And this time she looks straight out of a dream in a horse-printed suit.

The Colombian actress looked playful and elegant in an eye-catching dress as she attended a baptism in Los Angeles on Saturday.

America's Got Talent judge wore her brunette locks in soft, voluminous curls.



Photo credits: DailyMail

However, she made sure to add more class to her look with platform heels. Sofia has had a busy few weeks since America's Got Talent wrapped up three weeks ago.

All-female Lebanese dance group The Mayyas were crowned the winner of season 17, with Sofia having plenty of reason to celebrate after selecting the troupe as her Golden Buzzer act.

On Saturday, the actress posted a tribute to Simon Cowell for his 63rd birthday, with the caption, 'Happy bday boss!! simoncowell.' Simon's birthday was on Friday.



