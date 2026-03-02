Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck reunite for son Samuel's special day

Jennifer Garner and her ex husband, Ben Affleck, are celebrating their son, Samuel's big day together.

The former couple, who parted ways in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, stepped out together on Saturday at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California, on Saturday to mark their son's 14th birthday.

As per the photos published by PageSix, Garner and Affleck were spotted at the park while carrying the gear for combat paintball in their hands.

For the outing, Garner kept it casual, wearing a white tank top paired with jeans. She completed her look with sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

While Affleck sported a white T-shirt, black jeans and a grey jacket.

Samuel, whom Garner and Affleck welcomed in 2012, is their youngest child. The pair is also parents to two older kids, daughters Violet, 20, and Seraphina, 17.

For those unversed, Garner and Affleck tied the knot in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

In a recent appearance on Bustle’s One Nightstand YouTube series, Garner opened up about her coparenting dynamic with Affleck.

"I think that I do a bit of both,” Garner said of taking the role of both a mother and father.

She went on to explain, “And I think my kids’ dad does too. Especially when your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad and he becomes dad and mom. You kind of can’t help it, right? Because you don’t have the benefit of both sides of the yin and yang being in the same house.”

“There’s a little bit of loss in that, but there’s also something gained in that,” she added. “You also just learn. It’s made me let go and not focus so much on bringing up.”