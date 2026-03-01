Bhad Bhabie drops worrying health update amid cancer battle: 'God has the last say'

Bhad Bhabie hints at setback in cancer fight with cryptic message

Bhad Bhabie has shared a serious health update amid her cancer battle.

The 22-year-old musician, who announced her cancer diagnosis in November 2024, took to her X account (formerly Twitter) on February 28, and shared a "bad news" her doctors revealed to her as she undergoes cancer treatment.

The Dr. Phil alum, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, wrote on her social media post, "Bad news from my doctor yesterday."

"God has the last say so not my cancer," she added along with a purple heart emoji.

Bhabie has not shared any further details yet.

Back in 2024, the rapper's sudden lean appearance sparked online chatter, which she later hit back by announcing her ongoing cancer treatment and her “cancer medication" affected her weight at the time.

“I’m sorry my cancer medication made me loose [sic] weight,” she clapped back at the critics at the time via her Instagram Stories.

“Im slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives," she added.

While she was on her cancer medication, she got a nose job to “remove the bump” in her nose, which also sparked the online criticism.

Addressing the backlash for the cosmetic procedure, she wrote, "I don't know who told y’all you can’t get surgery when you have cancer."

"I was cleared by my dr mind the business that pays you," she hit back.

Bhabie is also mom to two-year-old daughter Kali Love, whom she welcomed a few months ago her cancer diagnosis, with her boyfriend Le Vaughn.