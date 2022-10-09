Prince Harry treated as 'outsider' by King Charles

Prince Harry's recent visit to the UK has "awakened some misery in him", a biographer has claimed.



Tom Bower, the author of royal book Revenge, claimed that the Duke of Sussex was an "outsider" and "so cut off" from family at the Queen's funeral.

Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform at the funeral, and the Duke and his wife Meghan were reportedly not invited to attend the state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace.

"I think the funeral awakened some misery in him that he was so cut off from his family and friends and was an outsider," Bower told Page Six.



According to the expert, Harry returned to the US with some bad memories and was not happy with the treatment of his royal relatives during the Queen's funeral.