Bilawal thanks UN for reiterating support for flood-hit Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking during UN Global Food Security Call to Action conference. Photo—UN You Tube/ file

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday expressed his gratitude to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Secretary General Antonio Guterres as the international body adopted a resolution that expressed solidarity with the flood-hit Pakistani people.

On September 7, the UNGA passed a resolution calling for developing nations to receive more funding to combat climate change. The resolution also showed support for Pakistan, whose third of the country is underwater as a result of unprecedented monsoon rains.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bilawal Bhutto shared a tweet of UNGA President Csaba Korosi and wrote: “Resolution on Pakistan climate catastrophe, sponsored by 141 countries passed unanimously at #UNGA.”

“China, United States and Russia were among the co-sponsors,” the foreign minister said, adding that they were particularly grateful for this unity at a time of great geo-political divides.

On the occasion, he also lauded the services of Munir Akram, the country’s permanent representative to the UN, and his team for their work.

The resolution

The resolution, passed by the 193-member body with consensus, said that better access to international climate financing is important in helping developing countries mitigate and adapt to climate change, particularly those that are most vulnerable.



Rich countries' unkept promise to provide $100 billion a year in climate change financing starting in 2020 is a recurring sticking point in international talks on global warming.

So is a call from developing countries for a fund specifically designed to compensate for loss and damage they have already suffered due to global warming.

In a speech to the General Assembly, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said UN climate talks known as COP27 opening in Egypt in November "must be the place for serious action on loss and damage."

"COP27 must be the place for clarity on vital funding for adaptation and resilience," Guterres said.

Developing countries are the least responsible for climate change but the ones who suffer the most because of it. They are demanding what is known as climate justice.

Such is the case with Pakistan, where flooding has claimed some 1,700 lives, destroyed or damaged two million homes and left a third of the country submerged in fetid, stagnant water.

Addressing this calamity, the assembly called on the international community to boost humanitarian assistance for the rehabilitation of Pakistan's flood affectees.

Guterres said he is working with the government of Pakistan to organize a high-level donors conference.

"For so many with so little, the effects of these floods will be felt not just for days or even months," he said, adding that this disaster is just a taste of what is to come with global warming.

"Climate chaos is knocking on everyone´s door, right now," said Guterres.