Press pause on politics, focus on floods instead: FM Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi. Photo: Geo News/screengrab

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto urged the country's political parties to "press pause" on politics and attend to the devastation caused by the recent cataclysmic floods in Pakistan instead.

Addressing on Thursday a press conference flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the FM took a jibe at some political parties for trying to "divert" attention from the floods tragedy while millions still await assistance, saying that there is no time for politics now.

He held developed nations responsible for the floods that submerged one-third of Pakistan. He said that the “rich countries burdened us to become richer and brought climate change.”

“We are demanding justice from the international community but not begging," he said.

More to follow...