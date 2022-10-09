Prince Harry unhappy after treatment meted out to him at Queen's funeral

Prince Harry was left devastated after his recent visit to the United Kingdom during which he attended the funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Quiting his friends, the UK's Daily Express reported that the Duke of was left "devastated" by perceived snubs.

Harry and Meghan were set at the second row in the Westminster Abbey during the funeral service and he looked unhappy with the seating arrangement, said sever royal fans at the time on social media.

According to the publication, Harry is set to release his tell-all memoir soon, with the final chapters thought to include some of the events in the lead-up to the late monarch's death on September 8.

Meanwhile, Lord Archer told Mail Online that he is "deeply concerned" about the impact the book will have on Harry's already damaged relationship with his family.

The autobiography was sat to be released in November ahead of Christmas but according to reports this has been delayed after Harry launched an eleventh-hour bid to alter it after fears it would be insensitive given the Queen's recent passing.

However, Archer says the Duke’s publisher, Penguin Random House, William be determined to get its money’s worth, with the book generating plenty of controversy.