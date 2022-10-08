Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's look as Ravan in 'Adipurush'

Om Raut, the Adipurush director, argues that Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Ravan in the film is acceptable because this is how demons appear in modern culture, according to the Hindustan Times.



Adipurush's teaser was released recently which faced huge criticism for bad VFX and Saif's look in the film as netizens thought it looked more like Islamic characters than Ravan.

The film's director comes out in defence of the film stating that this is how demons look these days and the audience will get a better idea when they see the film next year.

Om told Aaj Tak, "Our Ravan in today's time is demonic, he is cruel. The one who has abducted our Goddess Sita is cruel. We have shown what Raavan look like in today's time."

He further added, "Whosoever is speaking about the film are our elders. I am listening to all of them and taking note of everything. When you will watch the film in January 2023, I will not disappoint anyone."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The mythological film based on Ramayana is made on a budget of INR 500 crore and is expected to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.